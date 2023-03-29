TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing…

Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions on two luxurious cars

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad better known as Cute Abiola has splashed millions of naira to aquire two luxury rides.

The 26 year old took to his Instagram page to announce the news of his latest addition to his fleet of cars.

He shared photos of himself in a red suit besides the two beautiful rides.

READ ALSO

Rapper Blaqbonez gifts his mother brand new car for her…

Skit-maker, Nons Miraj buys brand new Range Rover (Video)

A last slide captures a throw back photo of himself from his years of toiling before becoming a sensational comedian.

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues have taken to his comment section to congratulate him on his latest purchase.

It may be recalled that the comedian announced last year that he has left the Navy in order to focus fully on his skit making career.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions on two luxurious cars

“Don’t compare me to my junior colleague, Portable” – Singer Terry G…

I was threatened, offered bribe to manipulate Abia results – INEC Returning…

‘Life outside the hospital is a gift’ – Singer Victony says after three…

“Good heart no go kill me” – Phyna laments after a friend crashed…

BBNaija star, Beauty set to launch own reality show

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More