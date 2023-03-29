Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions on two luxurious cars

Popular skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad better known as Cute Abiola has splashed millions of naira to aquire two luxury rides.

The 26 year old took to his Instagram page to announce the news of his latest addition to his fleet of cars.

He shared photos of himself in a red suit besides the two beautiful rides.

A last slide captures a throw back photo of himself from his years of toiling before becoming a sensational comedian.

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues have taken to his comment section to congratulate him on his latest purchase.

It may be recalled that the comedian announced last year that he has left the Navy in order to focus fully on his skit making career.