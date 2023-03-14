Skit-maker, OGB Recent unveils his new house (Photos/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian and skit maker, Michael Charles, better known as, OGB Recent has purchased a new house.

The content creator took to his social media page on Tuesday, 14th of March, to disseminate the good news with his supporters and fans.

OGB uploaded pictures and a clip of the new edifice and tendered his heartfelt appreciation to Tunde Ednut, SirBalo, among other figured who help and contributed to his growth in the skit making industry.

According to OGB Recent he has suffered too much, and he felt like crying tears of joy.

He wrote; “Another level of ginger landlord moods 🏠 I said yes to the new address 🍾

New hux new address Thanks my lords of cultist @mufasatundeednut @gossipmilltv @kevinikeduba @sirbalocomedy_

I feel like crying still crying here tears of joy 🙈”

