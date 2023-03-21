Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere has challenged Patrick Doyle over his public profession of love for his new wife, telling him that it’s too early.

According to her, they had just met and she asked him to allow their relationship to last for 10 to 15 years before he can ascertain whether he is really happy or not.

In her words:

“You just met her, wait like 10 to 15 years before you conclude and know whether you’ve never been happier all your life, people should stop running faster than their shadow, in this life never say Never.”

Some Netizens shunned her while some agreed with her.

Some of the comments read:

realofficialyemi:

“E be like say na uche Ebere be their Social prefect for this Asabawood”

toptechsolar:

“It doesn’t matter as long as he is healthy he can always have another woman to make him happy. Misery is for poor men, so don’t worry about him madam. If this no work he will simply move onto the next one.”