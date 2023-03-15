“I believe in Desmond Elliot” – Actress Efe Irele

Despite backlash from the general public, actress Efe Irele has promised to stand by Desmond Elliot as she referred to him as her big brother and friend.

She mentioned that she believes in him and has seen his achievements so far as she declared her support for him.

Her post read:

“I believe in @desmondelliot not because I know him but because I have seen what he has done as an individual and as a lawmaker. I have seen how he encouraged and supported young Lagosians (including me) in the creative industry. I have seen him provide free shuttle buses for students in Surulere. I personally know up to 15 out of the 1,000 people he provided free health care and insurance for. Forget PR and social media management, Desmond Elliot is a good representative and I will be supporting and voting for him on Saturday. I am with you my big brother and friend. @desmondelliot”