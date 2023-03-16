Uche Maduagwu shows appreciation as Tonto Dikeh gifts him $800 (Video)

Controversial Nollywood thespian, Uche Maduagwu has expressed profound appreciation to Tonto Dikeh for the monetary gift she gave him.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy governorship candidate for Rivers welcomed him into her house and served him home-cooked meals.

Maduagwu claimed that she ordered her housekeepers to prepare his favorite wine in addition to rice and chicken for him.

The actor, who frequently fawns over Tonto, implored fans to express gratitude to the actress on his behalf because she is a kind and admirable person.

He uploaded a video and a picture from his visit, during which he pecked her on the cheek.

“Honestly, I am still in shock right now… Visited tontolet today in her Mansion, and after telling them to prepare RICE and Chicken, with my Favourite WINE, she gave me 800 Dollars, as in, what did I do to deserve this KIND, Compassionate and great woman, guys, I’m still in shock right now, Abeg, help me Thank Mama King for me, I never requested for anything, but this woman just loves to give.”

“She is the Richest Actress in Nollywood, yet, the only one that has given more Scholarships to Youths, while others were busy showing off on social media, she is always Focused on giving back to the society either through Empowerment Skills, Charity Donation and giving Scholarships. She is my Best Friend, Inspiration and Legend. Vote tontolet as Deputy Governor, Rivers State, she supported Peter OBI for Presidential Election, wow, she is so Kind and supportive,” he wrote.