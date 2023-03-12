Video: Most Nigerian women believe it’s better to date married men – Chidera Slumflower

Chidera Eggerue, a British-Nigerian writer and social activist known as Chidera The Slumflower, claims that most women in Nigeria believe dating married men is preferable to dating single men.
The UK-based fashion blogger stated that she has lived in Nigeria long enough to know that married Nigerian women have the best dating experiences.
According to Chidera, most ladies who are side chics to other women’s husband, have made the bold statement several times for her to conclude that most Nigerian women prefer dating married men.
She noted that she wishes it was not the case but it is unfortunate that what she said is the reality of the dating scene in Nigeria.
Watch her speak below:
Ladies dating married men are doing so because they don’t want to be committed.
They don’t want to be responsible for anything or contribute.
They say single guys don’t know how to take care of ladies- They say this because they want everything for free. It’s disappointing😢 pic.twitter.com/6QwO6QsSGj
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) March 10, 2023
