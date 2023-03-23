“We are not like your mom” – Victoria Inyama fires back at Whitemoney

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has reacted to Whitemoney’s video where he said that no woman was out of any man’s league.

She fired back at him saying that it also includes his mother and sisters. In her words:

“Including his mother and sisters…when a child is raised by a ‘type’ of mother……it’s only typical he projects his disgust of his mother by generalising all women to be like his mom…but we are not like her”

Netizens however told her that she didn’t have to drag his mother and sisters into the issue.

Some of the comments read:

kambeaut.y:

“Victoria no bi everything you must talk, it’s ok Abeg, why involve his mother and sister? It’s the same girls that did podcast and said they can’t date a broke guy, . Girls talk theirs, guys talk theirs, why take it personal?”

leaddyskincare:

“Why would she drag his Mom and sisters?? But He said the truth, no matter how bitter it is. Women love money, men without money is use.less Even relationship/marriage without money will be full of frustration and unhappiness. Let a man and woman make money!”