In a video going viral online, a Nigerian man was seen complaining bitterly about the cost and condition of living as he just moved to the UK.

He spoke in his native dialect complaining of how he was living in a duplex back in Nigeria but he moved to the UK and had to manage one room because of the cost.

In his words:

“I was in Nigeria enjoying and living in a duplex and I came to London, they’re telling me just one room for 1,400 pounds which is almost N1.3 million. Now I am just going nearby to buy something but I must wear shoes.

Still wear sweater, cap, and hand gloves as if I am travelling whilst it’s just this close place I’m going to. What kind of robi$h country is this? If I tell people in Nigeria not to come, them no go understand.”

See the full video here: