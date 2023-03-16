Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

A young Nigerian punter has taken to microblogging site, Twitter to announce the purchase of his first car, a Mercedes Benz.

He acquired the whip with money he made through sports betting courtesy of a popular punter known as Ekiti Pikin, who provides codes/sure odds for staking on games.

The new car owner with handle @jayfund11 said he bought what he could afford. He gave thanks to God for blessing him and also thanked Ekiti Pikin, whom he addressed as daddy.

The lucky winner who shared photos of his white coloured Mercedes Benz SUV said that he is proud of himself.

Jay wrote; “Bought what I can afford and l’m proud of myself. I thank God for this blessing. Thank you my daddy @Ekitipikin ❤️❤️❤️you did great 😊”

See his post and comments below…

@Igbo_babee; I hate that you need to explain yourself with “I bought what I can afford” Congratulations bruh! This is huge. Set your own pace 👌❤

@L3xzy; Person come say make I stop betting,ma ta tete ku ni

@Gunnerbkj; Congratulations bro. For everyone wishing for something like this, yours is on the way