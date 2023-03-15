Mr Macaroni has taken to his twitter page to rant about media influencers who never speak up when he is attacked by APC trolls.

He referred to them as hypocrites and that he will either ignore or block anyone who insults or curses him.

In his words:

“Curse and insult me all you like. I will either ignore you or block you. But if you try to defame me by accusing me wrongly of doing something I didn’t do, then I will peacefully seek redress in the court of law.”

“To the popular media influencers who claim to stand for the truth but look away when I am being bullied, cursed and attacked by APC trolls everyday on this app but find their voices when same happens to those that support APC. We know who you are and your hypocrisy stinks.”

“Some of these guys even follow and engage the accounts that troll and attack me everyday. They are the moral judges that get to determine who and who deserves to be bullied and attacked. Ogbeni, stay one place. You can Do better!!!”