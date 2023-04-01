Davido reveals he recorded joint album with Kizz Daniel

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Famous musician, David Adeleke known by his stage name Davido, has disclosed that he and his colleague Kizz Daniel have an album together.

The Afrobeats star made this known while speaking on the Beat 99.9 FM, revealing that the two of them have decided to keep the album until the right time before they release it.

Davido named Kizz Daniel when discussing the domestic and international artists he has collaborated with on tracks. Additionally, he also revealed he has a single with American rapper Blxst.

In Naija, me and Kizz have a whole album, we are just keeping that for when we are ready to just drop it”, Davido said.

Speaking further, Davido sent a shout-out to the Canadian rap star, Drake adding they’ve collaborate together.

Watch the video below:

