Wizkid shout-outs to Davido following ‘Timeless’ album release

Wizkid Balogun, the superstar singer, has expressed his gratitude to his colleague, Davido, following the release of his ‘Timeless’ album.

Davido’s long-awaited album was released at midnight on March 31st, and it has since received over six million streams on Boomplay and topped the streaming platform charts.

In the midst of the Timeless album release hype, Wizkid joins in to praise O.B.O for his outstanding work.

Taking to Instagram, he encouraged his 16.6 million followers to listen to the song while adding multiple fire and heart emojis.

“Inside!! Y’all go listen to timeless by my brother @Davido ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has provided more details about his upcoming nuptials to wife Chioma Rowland and the date of their grand ceremony.