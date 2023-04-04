“He’s trying to act playful like OBO” – Burna Boy loses composure as he meets Usher, fans react (Video)

A clip of Burna Boy’s meeting with Usher, an American super star performer, has sparked reactions from online users.

The two artists entertained fans on stage while playing at the J. Cole Dreamville Festival in the United States.

Usher visited Burna Boy after the event and Odogwu was overcome with emotion over the award.

Burna Boy was seen eagerly swaying while pulling his pricey diamond-encrusted chain while struggling to maintain composure.

Internet users speculate that the self-described “African Giant” is attempting to imitate his colleague Davido, who has a friendlier demeanor, by acting in a similar manner.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, osato_official wrote: “Trying hard to start acting playfully like Davido – But e nor match at all”

bilue_pearlie wrote: “Lmao dis one just Dey find make pipo talk abt am”

kisshair8 wrote: “Na davido Dey gve una mind.. since we no hear believe”

greek_achilles1 wrote: “See as Burna dey do like Portable as he see Usher”