Man bails on wedding plans after fiancé revealed she has had 17 abortions

A Nigerian man is set to call off his wedding after his wife-to-be revealed to him that she’s done 17 abortions.

The man revealed that he and his wife were being honest about each other’s past when she decided to drop a past which he has found hard to accept.

He revealed that his fiancée told him that her body count is over 10 but what unsettles him the most is that she has done 17 abortions and he doesn’t think he can go on with the wedding.

He wrote:

“I’ve been in a stable relationship for two years and I never a asked my girlfriend of her past. I proposed marriage to her three weeks ago and she said yes. Just four days ago, we were talking and we decided to share our pasts. I didn’t mind her body count and all, even though it was too much for me (a little more than 10). The deal breaker was, this woman has had seventeen abortions in her past.

Seventeen abortions! She’s a good person undoubtedly but with this kind of past, the marriage has just left my mind. I’ve been with just two people my entire life and Wye had sEX with just one. It’s not like I was looking for a woman with a past like mine, but this one is just two much. Not the body count, but the abortions? Seventeen abotions? Nah I can’t”