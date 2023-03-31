TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as…

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie…

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Saga Adeoluwa Okusaga and Nini Singh are engaged.

News of their engagement surfaced on social media and has been shared by friends who had witnessed the event.

The duo who appeared on the same season 6 of the BBNAIJA show hit it off in the Big Brother Naija house, and became deeply fond of each other.

READ ALSO

22-year-old socialite, Mya Jesus replies those saying she’s…

Actress Nkiru Sylvanus excited as she gets engaged, flaunts…

Videos made by friends who had witnessed the beautiful occasion captures the moment Saga went down on one knee to pop the question to his long-term love interest.

Apparently, she had agreed to be his forever and they’re set to hold a grand wedding which seals them together as one.

Fans and colleagues excited over the news have congratulated them.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as 21-yr-old singer, Boy…

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she…

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular musician, Obidiz,…

Judy Austin comes under fire following death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Wizkid shout-outs to Davido following ‘Timeless’ album release

“Me and my wife got it out of the way” – Davido speaks on wedding with…

I don’t want fame again, it brings unhappiness – Mandy Kiss prays for normal…

Davido pays TG Omori his first N100million for music video

“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More