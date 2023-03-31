Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Saga Adeoluwa Okusaga and Nini Singh are engaged.

News of their engagement surfaced on social media and has been shared by friends who had witnessed the event.

The duo who appeared on the same season 6 of the BBNAIJA show hit it off in the Big Brother Naija house, and became deeply fond of each other.

Videos made by friends who had witnessed the beautiful occasion captures the moment Saga went down on one knee to pop the question to his long-term love interest.

Apparently, she had agreed to be his forever and they’re set to hold a grand wedding which seals them together as one.

Fans and colleagues excited over the news have congratulated them.

Watch the video below: