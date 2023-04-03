My son watched me get arrested during military era” – Falana on why he won’t stop Falz from ’embarrassing’ government

Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights attorney, has responded to criticisms that his son Folarin Falana, nicknamed Falz, is embarrassing the government.

He stated that he received requests from people to confront Falz about his statements and actions, which are damaging to the reputation of the government.

Mr. Falana stated, however, that Falz is an adult who is conscious of his behavior and that he questioned the source of the suggestion.

He continued by recalling how his son had frequently seen him get arrested numerous times while he was fighting for democracy during the military period.

The Senior Attorney made his remarks following the publication of a song by his rapper son in which he disparaged Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman.

He said; “One of these guys one day said, ‘Falana talk to your son; he should stop embarrassing the government’. I said which government? You mean that boy who is an adult? Can I give you his number so you can talk to him? But be careful because when that boy was growing up, I was being arrested from time to time. So, the only language he understood was detention, arrest and the rest of them.

One day, when that boy was six, he asked his mother, “Our teacher taught us that only criminals were arrested. Is my father a criminal? Why is he always being arrested? And the mother had to say that in Nigeria, under the military, only two sets of people were arrested: Criminals suspects and political suspects. Political suspects are those who are out to expose the criminality of the government. That is what you see going on.”