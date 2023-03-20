TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Falz, has tackled Babajide Sanwo-Olu after he sent out his appreciation letter to Lagosians as the Governor-elect of Lagos State. 

In his message, he thanked everyone for believing in him as he was deeply humbled by the overwhelming support. 

In his words: 

“Thank you Lagosians! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I am honoured to be re-elected as your Governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me.” 

However, Falz replied to the message saying that he was not re-elected, rather he selected himself. 

In his words:

“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are deceiving yourselves.”

