Nigerian singer, Falz, has tackled Babajide Sanwo-Olu after he sent out his appreciation letter to Lagosians as the Governor-elect of Lagos State.
In his message, he thanked everyone for believing in him as he was deeply humbled by the overwhelming support.
In his words:
“Thank you Lagosians! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I am honoured to be re-elected as your Governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me.”
However, Falz replied to the message saying that he was not re-elected, rather he selected himself.
In his words:
“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are deceiving yourselves.”
