Singer Joeboy acquires fourth house, new cars

By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale better known as Joeboy has started the month of April on a high note as he’s splashed millions of naira on a new house.

He also bought several luxury rides along with the crib and took to his social media pages to share photos of the new properties.

The talented singer was in in the viral photos standing in between his two expensive cars in the compound of his latest house.

This makes it the forth house the musician has to his name.

Mr Eazi, his boss and Empawa Africa founder, took to his Twitter page to congratulate joeboy on his new home.

Sharing an image of Joeboy, Mr Eazi wrote; “House number 4 Pondeck”

