“Superstar don humble” – Reactions as video of Portable’s arraignment surfaces

A video from controversial singer, Portable’s arraignment in court has surfaced online, eliciting reactions from netizens.

It would be recalled that the popular singer had been picked up by the Ogun state police command after he refused to be arrested last week.

He had stayed in detention since Friday and was finally brought before the court to answer for his charges.

A viral video online captures the singer looking quiet while inside the witness box.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, patrickdoylemedia wrote: “Don’t be surprised when Portable comes back from his travails and begins to compare himself to Fela and Mandela”

nutmattersyq wrote: “Why he no tell judge he’s a baboo , mugu, smtin he could hv avoided with an official legal reply and innocent casual visit to the police station after series of petitions served to him but gangsterism n illiteracy won’t let his stubborn head reason like that … hopefully when u get out of this u will learn to be more civil …”