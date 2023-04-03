TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Slay queen, Eniola kicked out after claiming a Lekki house and…

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate…

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s…

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning (Audio)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A married Nigerian lady has added all her husband’s alleged mistresses to a WhatsApp group to give out warning.

It was gathered that the lady who goes by the name Sugar Joy Ogah added her husband’s numerous side chicks to a WhatsApp group and warned them to stay away from her husband or risk her wrath.

She could be heard in the audio giving out warning as she shared a photo of her and her husband for those who do not know what man she was talking about.

READ ALSO

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend…

Side chic allegedly poison’s sugar daddy’s family for…

The ladies who had been baffled by her outright effrontery had bashed her for it.

Some lambasted her and her husband noting that her husband isn’t even that valuable while others insisted they won’t leave him.

See audio below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Slay queen, Eniola kicked out after claiming a Lekki house and holding…

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate their home…

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s religion (Video)

How we lost millions trying to feature Nicki Minaj – Iyanya

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning…

Lady discovers groom getting married is her boyfriend who told her he’s…

Side chic allegedly poison’s sugar daddy’s family for refusing to take her as…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Superstar don humble” – Reactions as video of Portable’s…

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with another girl

Singer Joeboy acquires fourth house, new cars

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning…

Man dumps girlfriend of 12 years because ‘we aren’t spiritually compatible’

Cheating husband allegedly infects his wife with HIV 1, HIV 2, others

“I have never campaigned for anybody” — Oyedepo addresses alleged audio with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More