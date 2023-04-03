Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning (Audio)

A married Nigerian lady has added all her husband’s alleged mistresses to a WhatsApp group to give out warning.

It was gathered that the lady who goes by the name Sugar Joy Ogah added her husband’s numerous side chicks to a WhatsApp group and warned them to stay away from her husband or risk her wrath.

She could be heard in the audio giving out warning as she shared a photo of her and her husband for those who do not know what man she was talking about.

The ladies who had been baffled by her outright effrontery had bashed her for it.

Some lambasted her and her husband noting that her husband isn’t even that valuable while others insisted they won’t leave him.

See audio below: