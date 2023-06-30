Controversial Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma has stated that God created alcohol for consumption.

He revealed this this during weekly mass in church.

According to him, alcohol is medicinal and it’s not wrong for someone to consume it.

To buttress his point about alcohol being approved by God, Fr Oluoma quoted a Bible verse .

The Catholic priest reminded the congregation that St. Paul told Timothy to drink wine because it will be helpful is tackling his ulcer.

However, the clergyman pointed out that everything God created should be taken moderately to gain the benefits. He added that alcohol is not an exception.

In his words;

“Whether you like it or not Alcohol is medicinal, it’s God that created alcohol. St. Paul said to Timothy “Take it because it is medicinal”.

Why didn’t St. Paul tell Timothy ”Go and pray against your ulcer. Have faith in God he has promised us divine healing.”

“He said ‘take alcohol, take wine’. Everything God created, you know just like wine, if you take it as you should moderately, it will benefit you.

So those of you who like to take wine please drink it, but in moderate amount.”

