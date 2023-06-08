In a statement released on Wednesday night, Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi would be joining Inter Miami, following his decision to reject the contract offered by the LaLiga champions.

According to the statement, Messi’s father and representative, Jorge Messi, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player’s choice to join Inter Miami, despite receiving a proposal from Barcelona.

The decision was made considering the desires of both the club and Lionel Messi to see him wearing the blaugrana colors once again.

President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to seek a new challenge in a league with less pressure and demands, away from the intense spotlight he has faced in recent years.

Both Laporta and Jorge Messi have agreed to collaborate on organizing a fitting tribute from Barcelona fans to honor a footballer who is, and will always be, cherished by the club.