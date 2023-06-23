Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa, has taken to social media to call out her fellow reality TV star, Ifu Ennada.

The ex-BBNaija star and fitness enthusiast called out Ifu Ennada in a confusing post on her Instagram page on Friday afternoon, June 23.

While she didn’t give out specific details, she mentioned that she was giving Ifu Ennada until 8 p.m. today.

“I’m a real nice person Honestly But you really think you are sleek I’m giving you till 8pm Thank you . That’s all I’m saying. @ifuennada (this is not a threat but a healthy reminder)” ,” she wrote.

Responding to her, Ifu Ennada suggested that she has been making efforts to resolve the issue they had, but if Uriel Oputa decides to bring it to social media, she is ready to address it publicly.

She said,

“My God will fight for me. All I do here is work hard and mind my business…but I know the truth will prevail in the end. God sees my heart, I’m not a bad person.

I’ve been off social media and silent for some time now because I’ve been trying my best to fix this, but if “U” want to bring it to social media, no problem. Ask about me, I am a Warrior! I was built for this. Nothing can bring me down. God is with me.”

