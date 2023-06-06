Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has made a firm commitment alongside other separatists fighting for the recognition of Biafra as a sovereign nation. Kanu’s statement was conveyed by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a recent tweet.

Kanu, who has been held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja since 2021, expressed his gratitude to IPOB members for their unwavering support throughout his time in detention, according to Ejimakor.

He reassured them that the actualization of Biafra would be pursued until its logical conclusion, emphasizing that it is an uncompromisable goal.

In the tweet, Ejimakor shared Kanu’s personal message: “I deeply appreciate the enduring solidarity of the people of Biafra and the entire noble IPOB family during my prolonged and unlawful detention. I want to assure all of you that our quest for self-determination will not be subject to negotiation.”