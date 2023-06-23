Popular Ibadan-based skit maker Abdullahi Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy has apologised to the general public following his child abuse content.

It would be recalled that the skit maker published a disturbing video involving a minor after which the Nigeria Police summoned him.

Trinity Guy, however, has apologised to his fans over the disturbing content with a minor while vowing to do better in his future works.

He extended a special appreciation to CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi for his impact on the child abuse case.

“Good day to you guys

My name is Abdulahi popularly known as Trinityguy

I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate everyone who has been calling and showing concerns about the misconceptions about my works and my person.

I would equally love to show my appreciation to my fans around the world, my colleagues and the Nigeria police, most especially @adejobimuyiwa Mr ADEJOBI OLUMUYIWA for his fatherly roles for calling my attention to the areas I needed to work on and amend. Your efforts in safeguarding the nation is truly inspiring and appreciated.

May Almighty God bless everyone!

Lastly, I would like to inform my fans that they should watch out for more creative content on my page and I promise to never let you bored.One love,” he said

