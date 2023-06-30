Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that Chioma Rowland, the wife of Popular singer, Davido has been hospitalized due to his cheating saga.

Recall that since two women, Ivanna Bay and Anita Brown, accused him of impregnating them, the blogger has been investigating OBO’s marriage.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that Chioma Rowland has been hospitalized due to depression.

The journalist went on to to blast Davido for being what she called “a community penis and a very selfish husband”.

In her words;

“Chioma is going through severe depression and currently hospitalized. Wish her well. She married a very selfish husband. Community Penis.”

See her post below: