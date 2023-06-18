Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, David ‘Davido‘ Adeleke responds to a troll on Twitter who expressed a desire for his death.

A Twitter user, @Winco_3, make the statement while sharing a video clip of Burna Boy‘s music performance in the Netherlands.

Speaking on how the venue was filled up, he suggested that Davido’s funeral would not have so many people in attendance as the crowd in the shared video.

“Even Davido burial that would be free can’t pack this crowd. Know your mate,” the troll wrote.

In a post on Sunday morning via his Twitter account, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner questioned the user who had expressed a death wish towards him.

While quoting the tweet, Davido asked “So u want me to die? Reason being? What have I personally done to you to have you wish death on me. Anyways I’m not going anywhere! I WILL LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST.”

See below;