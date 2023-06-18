Davido, an award-winning singer, is in tears as he celebrates Father’s Day this year.

Taking to Instagram, the father of three revealed that this is his first Father’s Day since his son’s death.

However, he is grateful for God’s strength as he noted how some days will be like this.

“Difficult Father’s Day for me… But I thank God for strength.

Some days will be like this

Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright FOREVER”.

Recall that Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke in October, just a few days after his 3rd birthday.

According to information, Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned. A source close to the family stated, “The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” the family source said under anonymity to await an official statement.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.