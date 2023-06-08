The legendary Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke discusses how young people like Wizkid and himself were among the first to succeed in the entertainment business, as opposed to more recent artists like Burna Boy and others.

In a recent interview, O.B.O praised the spread and success of Afrobeats while referring to Burna Boy and other well-known musicians as “new cats.”

Before the emergence of the “new cats,” Davido and Wizkid, in his opinion, were among the first prosperous pioneers in the entertainment sector.

He also thanked Mayorkun and Asake, on whose performances in his most recent album, “Timeless,” which has received numerous certifications thanks to its millions of streams.

“Everybody knows that I was one of the first, me and Wizkid to blow up. It feels good also seeing that the news cats coming up; like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Rema, Asake, and Mayorkun,” he said.

Check out reactions trailing the post:

TheSilvapr said: “Now wey Davido don comot Burna boy from “The Big 3″, after Wizkid and Davido, who be number 3?”

effizzzyy wrote: “Olamide needs to be imputed into this GOAT conversations ,it’s becoming unbecoming abeg”

Irunnia_ said: “Davido is an entertainer. Things no dey boring with him. He purposely added Burna boy because he knew Burna Boy must react I am just waiting for Burna Boy to react. Everybody go collect. From Davido’s friends to his gateman even davido’s classmates in primary school go collect”

CasiusClayy noted: “Burna Boy na lion sha no be just cat”

TheMahleek: “Na gorilla Davido dey call new cat??”

