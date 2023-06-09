Ace Nigerian musician, Davido has broken silence after facing backlash for his comment referring to Grammy-winner, Burna Boy as a new person in the industry.

TheinfoNG recalls that Omo Baba Olowo said he and his counterpart, Wizkid were the first young artistes to become successful.

He claimed that everybody is aware of this and noted that he was excited to see “new cats” dominating the music industry.

Davido grouped Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Asake as the ‘new cats’ who came after him and Wizkid.

The music executive made the statement during an interview that’s trending, saying; “Everybody knows that I was one of the first, Wizkid and I were the first young artistes to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun.

You know a lot of new cats coming, killing it…Asake who was on my album. So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeat is in good hands.”

This caused controversy and sharing of divergent views on social media, with many fans lambasting him.

Hours after his lawyer, Prince shared a video of Davido driving to an event sponsored by Martell.

The ‘IF’ crooner admitted that everywhere was heated up, but he added that things will cool down and everyone would be fine eventually.

Another part of the clip shows them partying hard at the Martell event, without any care of worry about the outside world.