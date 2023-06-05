Don Jazzy’s father, Collins Enebeli, recently shared some throwback photos on his Instagram page on Monday, revealing his son’s early career in music.

He wrote that he had a vision of Nigeria becoming a music springboard to the world, and that the first artist on his label was Detty Dusty, with the album titled ‘Prodigal Son’.

He said, “Throwback to the days of my dreams of running a record label named Sagittarius Records. My vision was to see Nigeria as a music springboard to the world.

“The archer symbol of the zodiac sign was to bear my face and the arrow was a record disc. The half man half horse was made to be half man and half body of a lion springing out of Nigeria to the world.

“The flagship music of the first artist on the label was titled ‘Good morning this morning’ by Detty Dusty off the album named ‘Prodigal Son’. We arranged the song to start with a chorus rendered using the voices of children to set the mood for a beautiful new dawn for listeners to the music.

“The young Michael led the opening voices of the children’s chorus to the delight of all present. I recall Geraldo Pino exclaiming excitedly that this young man in the midst of this great industry-heavy weight back then is certainly destined for great things ahead. Today the young man in question is now the undisputed king of beats #donjazzy the Leader of SMD worldwide.”