Veteran Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, popularly known as Shina Rambo, was recently sighted engaged in the sale of second-hand clothes, commonly referred to as ‘okrika,’ at a market in Enugu State.

The actor’s presence was captured by a Nigerian individual with the TikTok username @ejimaa, who filmed a video of him sorting through a bale of clothes and shared it on the platform.

In the video, the 48-year-old movie, known for his portrayal of tough characters in films, can be seen arranging his merchandise and interacting with customers.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, generating varied responses from internet users.

Some speculated that the actor might be filming a movie in the market, while others expressed support for his legitimate side hustle alongside his acting career.

