Former Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin, advises trolls to go back to school after they dragged her for referring to Adekunle’s mother while confronting him.

Doyin had poured out her heart in an episode of the BBNaija season 7 reunion show about her issues with her co-star, Adekunle, whom she heavily chastised.

Doyin had said that Adekunle owes his mother an apology for trashing her home training.

This remark angered many netizens, who criticized her for dragging his mother into their quarrel.

Doyin responded to the reaction by explaining that she had not attacked his mother, but rather that Adekunle had taken his mother’s training to the gutter.

She wrote:

“I never insulted his mum. My words were “he owes his mum an apology for throwing her home training in the gutter”

In other words, she trained him but he neglected the training, so he owes her an apology.

If English is your problem, this is a good chance to go back to school.”