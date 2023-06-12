Popular musician, Kingsley Okonkwo better known by his stage name, Kcee has stated that his joint gospel record, “Cultural Praise,” with the Okwesili Eze Group has brought in more money than his entire secular music career combined.

This revelation was disclosed by The ‘Limpopo’ during an interview on Lagos’ Cool 96.9 FM.

The gospel album is Kcee’s most streamed work to date, according to the artist, who is signed to his brother’s label Five Star Music.

The artist claimed that after he released the album, many people wrote him off since they thought his career was over.

However, he revealed that even before the product was released, he knew it would be a commercial success.

Kcee said; “When I did the gospel [album] and a lot of people were like, ‘It’s over, he is actually going close to his village. Now he’s taking the music to the village.’

“That was horrible. When I heard that I was like, okay, let’s see how that works. And it didn’t happen. I made more money from it [the gospel album]; more than any ever before in my whole career.”