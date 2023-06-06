A heart-wrenching story has emerged on social media about a Kenyan woman named Agnes Nespondi, who gave birth to eleven children, all of whom were born with congenital blindness.

According to reports, Agnes’s first child was born blind, and tragically, the following ten children also shared the same condition.

Afrimax English, a media outlet, covered Agnes’s life story and shared it on their YouTube page, highlighting the heartbreaking challenges she faces.

Agnes’s children have now grown up, with the exception of the last two who are still young.

The video depicts her daily struggle as she tirelessly cares for all eleven children who are unable to navigate the world without her assistance.

WATCH THE HEART TOUCHING VIDEO BELOW;