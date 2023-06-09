Celebrated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has recently announced her first endorsement deal, much to the delight of her fans.

This exciting news comes just weeks after she successfully completed a marathon cooking quest in Lagos state.

Although Hilda didn’t disclose the specific details of the deal, she expressed her happiness and shared some stunning photos to convey her joy and excitement.

In her words;

“Guess who is going to sign her first endorsement deal?” I have the best news and I can’t wait to share with you all. I signed an amazing deal with this brand that has my heart.”

“When I tell you guys who they are, you will understand. In the mean time, I thought to share my joy through these pictures.”

It’s worth mentioning that Hilda Baci gained widespread attention and made headlines when she accomplished a 100-hour cooking marathon, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

As a result of her remarkable achievement, Hilda has become one of the most popular chefs in Nigeria, attracting a significant amount of attention and support. However, she is still awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records regarding her record-breaking feat.

