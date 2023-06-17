Nigerian music sensation Paul Okoye, popularly known as King Rudy of the renowned PSquare, has garnered attention on social media for showcasing his impressive basketball skills.

A video of him making an incredible shot from over 12 feet away with his back turned to the rim went viral, leaving fans amazed.

Before the release of this viral basketball clip, Paul Okoye had already sparked online buzz when he shared an incident involving himself and fellow music icon Davido.

This interaction between the two stars became a topic of discussion, building anticipation for Paul Okoye’s latest video.

In the captivating footage, King Rudy, known for his hit track “Busy Body,” displayed his mastery of the basketball court by stepping away from the hoop.

With a confident and nonchalant flair, he executed a shot with his back facing the rim, astonishing viewers with his accuracy and precision.

The video’s release sparked a flurry of reactions and debates on social media. Some questioned whether Paul Okoye made the shot on his first attempt or if it required multiple takes.

Others challenged him to recreate the feat during a live session, eager to witness his exceptional skills firsthand.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;