A Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming the first person in her family to fly in an airplane.

The excited young woman took to the video-sharing app to reveal that she is the first person in her family to ever fly in an aeroplane.

She shared a video which captures the moment she was at the airport about to board the plane.

She happily announced that she has broke the record in her family since nobody had flown before.

The TikToker identified as Ceelove expressed her thanks to Jesus for making it possible for her to make such an achievement.

The lady captioned the clip:

“Congratulations to me. I have broken a record. The first person to enter flight in my family. Thank you Jesus.”

Watch the video below: