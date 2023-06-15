Legendary Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has shared his experience of how he was brutalized and locked up in a room for months.

The Nigerian entertainer, fondly called Area Fada recounted some tribulations he went through years ago as an activist fighting for good governance in Nigeria.

According to the activist, some of his terrible experiences since 1966 till date has made him “soft like butter”, saying he has seen it all.

He tweeted, “As an individual, a citizen of this once great country and the Area Fada, I can say that I have seen it all, now am soft like butter.

“I was young when the Union Jack was lowered into oblivion. I saw hope perish in 1966 and the wanton destruction that followed in 1967.

“I watched my beloved father clear a path to national healing in 1999. I have seen even more since then. I sabi how water enters coconut. I have been brutalized, tear gassed, locked up for months, rendered poor by our nonsensical security force”.