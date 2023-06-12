Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday mocks controversial blogger, Gistlover as she exposes how the blogger was scammed of 2.5 million naira.

The talented movie star took to her official Instagram page to disclose that the faceless blogger was scammed of 2.5 million naira.

It was gathered that the controversial blogger had paid 2.5 million naira and was verified on Instagram and took to Nkechi Blessing’s page to advertise his vendor’s services to her.

She disclosed that Gistlover had reportedly lied that it was Mark Zuckerberg that was responsible for the verification, and had even thrown a party to celebrate.

Gistlover’s Instagram verification badge and that of others were later removed.

Nkechi wrote:

“You paid 2.5m to SM Fixers,entered people DM to advertise for SM fixers,na you still throw party for verification me Dey find clout? You Dey whyne abi? No be you police Dey call from panti since oooo…I made video like everyone else did when my page came back,I paid 1.2million to get my page back,you think say you sabi talk? You Kuku sabi me well…na the people wey Dey fear you,you go Dey follow do that rubbish..do you have anything else to say about me asides Fuk? Like I told you or anyone else I was a virgin? What I choose to do with my body shouldn’t be your business…Dem collect your money remove blue tick we no hear anything…ko ni ra gba fun ee ashiere..Me want fame from off and on blogger..na ment?”

In another post she wrote;

“You paid for verification,dem do F*ke for you,you allow d person go@ butif na olosho nkechi wey no man don put ring for her hand matter you go carry am for head like gala… your end is near gist lover….l tot you used to F*ght for people? So your so called vendor 2.5m should go just like that? Oni ku re se!!!!”