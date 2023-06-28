Yemi Alade, a Nigerian afropop and highlife singer, has revealed that she was blacklisted eight years ago after criticizing Black Entertainment Network, BET Award organizers.

It may be recalled that in 2015, event organizers fixed the African category hours before the main event and ordered that winning African artists be handed over their Awards backstage.

Yemi Alade, one of the African nominees, expressed her displeasure on Instagram. She considered the event organizers’ actions to be shameful and a mockery of African musicians.

The ‘Tumbum’ singer wrote; “By the way… AFRICA IS NOT A COUNTRY.!!! ..IT IS WRONG TO NOMINATE HUGE AFRICAN STARS AND PUBLICLY TRY TO HUMILIATE AFRICA.WHY ON EARTH IS THE AFRICAN CATEGORY OF THE AWARDS HELD HOURS BEFORE THE “MAIN EVENT? IF AFRICAN ARTISTS ARE NOT WORTHY IN YOUR SIGHT.

“PLS BY ALL MEANS CANCEL,DELETE,OMMIT THE “BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT (AFRICA) CATEGORY OUT OF THIS GLORIFIED AWARD. THIS IS WRONG! !! WRONG WRONG WRONG WRONG.”

In a tweet after the 2023 BET Awards, the songstress said that she was the main reason BET started giving African acts their awards during the main show instead of backstage.

However, a fan with username @jefe_says disagreed with her and gave the credit to Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid.

He tweeted; “Let me rephrase “Thank You Wizkid for fighting for African artistes to be respected.”

If Wiz didn’t reject BET backstage award that year, it would’ve still been happening”

8 years later ,we no longer receive awards back stage at award ceremonies.

We are on the main guest lists and Our categories are not skipped on live TVor feed/streams. 2015 and2016 was a different time.thank you BET for stepping up!!! Afrobeats to the world — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) June 27, 2023

But in her reaction, she said that she would not allow history to be rewritten.

Yemi Alade wrote; “No matter how you want rewrite the past, YOU SIMPLY CANNOT! Selective omittion is still false information. I was blacklisted and still am for saying the truth… I’m not gifting you with silence today, try tmrw.”