Yemi Alade, the Afrobeat singer, has caused a stir on social media with her new look.

She took to her Instagram page to share several stunning photos of herself while revealing that her transformation is the result of her intense daily workouts.

Earlier this year, Yemi Alade sparked reactions among her followers with a teaser for her “African Baddie” music video. Many of her fans speculated whether she was pregnant due to her appearance in the video.

Wearing a black body-hugging outfit, Yemi Alade showcased her waist, but some fans noticed her tummy, which resembled a baby bump.

However, her recent photos show her in a fit and toned physique, indicating that her new look is the result of her dedication to fitness and exercise. Yemi Alade continues to captivate her fans with her talent and evolving style.

