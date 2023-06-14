Nigerian singer, Davido, has opened up about quarrelling with his wife, Chioma Rowland.

He did this while speaking in a recent episode of ABTalks podcast.

The podcast host, Anas Bukhash had asked “When was David most disappointed in David”

In response, Davido revealed that he was very disappointed in himself when he had a fight with his wife, Chioma Rowland.

According to him, he was disappointed with himself because he felt he could have done better.

However, he said he has long reconciled with Chioma.

In his words;

“Probably, when me and my wife [Chioma] first had like a little rift. I thought I could have done better because she is an amazing person.

I think that was the only time I messed up. But I have fixed it [laughs].”

Watch below;

