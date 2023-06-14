Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has stirred reactions on social media as a new video of himself and his second wife, Judy, engaging in a heated argument surfaced online.

In the video that Yul posted on his page, his wife, Judy Austin was seen stopping him as he was about to leave, obstructing his way by standing in the middle of the road and ordering him to get out of his car.

The actor, who was surprised to see his wife in the street and questioned why he should come down out of his own car, to which Judy responded that she wanted to have a conversation with him.

Judy insisted on resolving the issue there on the road, despite Yul’s advice to get off the road and discuss it later at home.

See the video below;

Reacting to the post;

Jumoke Olakanye wrote: They only want to make money,nothing is wrong with it.

Joel Baya wrote: Now your children will be watching this kind drama nawa ohh.

Queen Joan wrote: They are making cool money.

Ekwueme Nnenna wrote: Phenomenal madness.