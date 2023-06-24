A beautiful Nigerian bride has sparked reactions after a video of her not smiling during her carefully organized traditional event surfaced online.

The bride was captured maintaining an unwavering composure, refusing to let a smile or laughter escape her lips, even as her soon-to-be husband and other well-wishers showered her with cash.

According to reports, she had been told not to show any sign of happiness or amusement until her fiancé, his friends, and their families had bestowed her with enough money.

The lady’s interpretation of her role with an unconcerned look has excited netizens who praised her for a job well done.

Reacting to the video, Aphrodice wrote; “i can’t take ANYTHING SERIOUS- i would start cracking up at the beginning 😂😂😂 i needs to practice tis”

Tiera commented; “I would never smile again😂”

Maryjane wrote; “Me wey no dey smile before. That’s when i will bring d ancient frowning spirit 😂😂😂”

ON COLOS commented; “I go laugh before dem start to even spray 😂 me weh Dey on Colos 😂”

Watch the video below,