Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwu popularly known as Crayon has shared the story of how he made the decision to abandon his pursuit of university education in order to fully focus on his music career.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the artist signed to Mavin Records revealed that he gave up on pursuing a university degree after attempting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times.

During his fifth attempt, Crayon encountered a music acquaintance named Baby Fresh, who served as a source of inspiration and urged him to make a “significant sacrifice” for his musical aspirations.

“On the fifth try, I had already met Baby Fresh, who used to work at Mavin. Juggling school and music simultaneously is quite stressful in Nigeria. Music alone is demanding,”

“So I sat down with my parents and told them, ‘Mom and Dad, I want to pursue music.’ I explained that it felt like my heart was leading me in that direction. My dad suggested that I give the fifth try a chance, and if it didn’t work out, I could pursue music.” He said.

Crayon further revealed that during the Post-UTME exams at the University of Lagos, he made the firm decision to leave the examination hall halfway through because he didn’t want to prioritize passing the exam over his passion for music.

It was during this crucial period that he had the opportunity to meet Don Jazzy, a music executive who subsequently signed him to the renowned Mavin record label.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/yabaleftonline/status/1669240775949926401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1669240775949926401%7Ctwgr%5E5fc183cbfa31bf3588db31454960ce573a9aed0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yabaleftonline.ng%2Fhow-dumped-varsity-education-for-music-five-utme-attempts-crayon%2F