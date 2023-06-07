Caroline Danjuma, a Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, has stated that she would adore the chance to reconcile with her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

In 2016, Caroline and her ex-husband Musa Danjuma divorced after nine years of marriage.

In a recent interview with media personality Innih Emah, the mother-of-three discussed her marriage and claimed she is willing to get back together with her ex or find a new partner.

The 35-year-old said that irreconcilable disagreements were to blame for the divorce, but given her experience, she wouldn’t have left her marriage if it had occurred.

As she gets older, Caroline observed, all she wants is a partner she can grow with and who will provide her comfort.

She said; “They were just some irreconcilable differences that if I was of this age and the experience I have now, I think I would have handled it better.

He [Musa] would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, you know what? this man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change.

“I would love to marry again whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man that God sent, I would want to have a family. Yes, I would love to go back to him [my ex-husband] or if God says, this is the man you are going to marry. I just want peace of mind and happiness.

As I get older, I just want someone that I can build with and I can have peace of mind with. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”