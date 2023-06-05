Popular Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert has declared that she is a huge asset.

She made this declaration via her Instagram page.

According to her, she is an asset to any man and anybody that comes in contact with her.

Queeneth Hilbert added that it was because of this attribute of hers that makes her limit access to herself.

She said; “I know I’m an asset, that’s why I limit access. It feels good to be me”

Just recently, the actress told Potpourri in a chat, that even though her beauty tends to scare men, she’s actually approachable and ready to mingle.

“If you are crushing on me and you are not saying it, my dear you are playing with grace, ” she said.

