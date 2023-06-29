Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has stated that he will not try to change how people perceive him.

He stated that he will not correct any misconception or perception that his critics and detractors have about his personality because talking has no direct impact on his life.

Burna Boy stated this during an interview when he was asked if there is anything people say about him that he would like to address.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner noted that people are free to say whatever they want about him because he does not care.

He said; “Omo me I no wan address anything o, make anybody think wetin dey wan think, you understand? because plenty talk no dey full basket.”