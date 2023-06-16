Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Beauty Tukura has become the latest ambassador of Popular Nigerian telecommunications services provider, 9mobile.

The former Miss Nigeria took to her Instagram page to share the good news.

Beauty Tukura shared a video of herself being unveiled as the newest ambassador of 9mobile.

She captioned it;

“Hey loves, it is finally time! I’m beyond excited to announce that I am one of the newest ambassadors of @9mobileng.

Join me on this incredible journey as we connect, inspire, and create magic together. It’s time to shine!!! 💚💚

#ItsTime9ja #HereForYou #Beautyx9mobile #BeautyOn9mobile”

